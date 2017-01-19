Des Plaines mayor highlights the year in business

hello

Mayor Matt Bogusz highlighted new businesses breaking ground and long-term plans to revitalize the city's downtown in a speech Thursday to the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce.

The first-term mayor sought to contrast the city's financial standing with the state's budget problems during his annual "Address to Business," saying local efforts to keep taxes flat, boost infrastructure spending and lure new development makes Des Plaines better for businesses.

"This year, we're in the ground; we're digging holes; we're building things," Bogusz said.

Ninety new businesses opened in Des Plaines last year, and the trend will continue, Bogusz said. Among the upcoming highlights: a Mariano's grocery store, a U.S. headquarters for German pharmaceutical giant Vetter, and several large residential developments.

Meanwhile, the city is crafting a plan to revitalize downtown, and the Des Plaines Theatre will "serve as an engine for our brand," Bogusz said.

"This is a potential gem that's been overlooked and misunderstood," he said.

Attorneys for the city and Rivers Casino are working on a public-private partnership to buy and renovate the theater. The city council would need to approve the agreement.

Under a preliminary deal, the casino would pay the city up to $2 million to purchase the building and complete improvements, City Manager Mike Bartholomew said. The casino would also contribute $50,000 yearly for five years toward operations, if the city promises to provide educational and performing arts events at the theater, Bartholomew said.

To spur downtown development, the city has created a restaurant district surrounding the theater in which eateries can apply for up to $100,000 to help new business owners, Bogusz said.

No restaurant owners have applied for the incentive, though city officials predict more interest once plans for the theater develop. Tap House Grill, which expanded business in the vacant space at 1472 Market Ave., received $80,000 as part of prototype for the program.

"We want to partner to make our downtown a thriving, successful destination," Bogusz said.