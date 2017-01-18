Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/18/2017 5:10 PM

Wild's Jonas Brodin out at least month with broken finger

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin will miss at least the next month because of a broken finger.

Brodin was hurt Tuesday in the Wild's 4-3 loss to New Jersey. After Brodin was examined by a specialist, the Wild announced Wednesday that Brodin will be out for a minimum of four weeks.

The Western Conference-leading Wild had successfully dodged the injury bug for the last several weeks until the setback for Brodin. The 23-year-old has three goals and 13 assists while playing in all 43 games. He's second on the team with 68 blocked shots and third in ice time per game with an average of 19:46.

Nate Prosser, who has appeared in only one of the past 10 games, will likely take Brodin's place on the blue line.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account