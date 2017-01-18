Police seek suspect in home invasion, assault

Rolling Meadows police released this composite sketch Wednesday of a man they're seeking in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault in the city early Saturday morning. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Police Department

Police in Rolling Meadows are warning residents to be cautious after a man forced his way into a woman's residence early Saturday morning and sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the man knocked on the door of the victim's apartment in the area of Algonquin Road and Algonquin Parkway, forced himself in and assaulted the woman while armed with a knife.

The attacker, described as a Hispanic man standing about 5' to 5'1" and weighing about 160 pounds, then fled on foot. Police released a composite sketch of him Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the attack or the person shown in the sketch is asked to call Rolling Meadows' police Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 506-6024, or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (847) 590-7867. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and include a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

In the meantime, police say residents should always use caution when answering doors, not open your door until you have verified who is outside, not open a door to someone you do not recognize and call 911 if you see a suspicious person near your residence.