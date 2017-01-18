Cops identify Glendale Heights shooting victim; husband still hospitalized

A woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning inside a Glendale Heights townhouse has been identified as 49-year-old Tina Stevanovic, authorities said Wednesday.

Her husband, 48-year-old Darko Radonjic, was unconscious and in police custody Wednesday afternoon while being treated for an unknown medical condition at an area hospital, authorities said.

No charges have been filed, police said, and their investigation is ongoing. Police said no other suspects are being sought in the woman's death and there is no danger to the community.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the townhouse on the 1100 block of Harbor Court. The initial call indicated two people were dead.

Stevanovic appeared to have been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found Radonjic unconscious but alive.

An autopsy for Stevanovic was scheduled for Wednesday.

The case is being investigated by Glendale Heights police along with the DuPage County coroner's office and the DuPage Major Crimes Task Force.