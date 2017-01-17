Breaking News Bar
 
Matthews caps 3-goal burst, Leafs beat Sabres 4-3

  • Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) and center Zach Hyman (11) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Toronto Maple Leafs xelebrate a goal on Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) gets pulled from the game as Anders Nilsson (31) comes in to replace him, against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak (46) takes out Buffalo Sabres left wing Marcus Foligno (82) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) vies puck against Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) as Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) collides with Buffalo Sabres left wing William Carrier (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) nearly runs into Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews, Leo Komarov and Matt Martin each scored in a nine-minute span in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for their 10th win in 13 games.

Toronto came back after trailing 2-0 through 20 minutes, getting its first victory this season when behind after one period (1-8-1).

It wasn't all rosy for the Leafs, though. Top defenseman Morgan Rielly left after the first period with a lower-body injury.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for Toronto, and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane and William Carrier each scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson allowed four goals combined on 32 shots.

