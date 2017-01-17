Breaking News Bar
 
Bennett gets late goal to lift Devils over Wild

  • Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, left, scores a power-play goal against New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, right, celebrates in front of fans after scoring against New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider on a power play during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, right, watches play as teammate Adam Henrique tries to keep Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle contained during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, left, of Switzerland, and New Jersey Devils' Ben Lovejoy collide behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha, bottom, of the Czech Republic, watches his power-play goal against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

 
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
 
 

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Beau Bennett scored with 2:17 remaining to lift the New Jersey Devils over the Minnesota Wild in an unexpected 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which went 3-0-1 on its four-game road trip. Cory Schneider made 32 saves.

Jared Spurgeon, Jason Zucker and Erik Haula scored for Minnesota, which had won 17 of its previous 20 games. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

Bennett scored his third of the season and first in eight games after Blake Coleman sent a centering pass to him after falling down in the corner.

