Bennett gets late goal to lift Devils over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Beau Bennett scored with 2:17 remaining to lift the New Jersey Devils over the Minnesota Wild in an unexpected 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which went 3-0-1 on its four-game road trip. Cory Schneider made 32 saves.

Jared Spurgeon, Jason Zucker and Erik Haula scored for Minnesota, which had won 17 of its previous 20 games. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

Bennett scored his third of the season and first in eight games after Blake Coleman sent a centering pass to him after falling down in the corner.