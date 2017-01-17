Hinostroza rallies Blackhawks to 6-4 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche center Matt Duchene, center, redirected the puck at Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, left, as defenseman Duncan Keith covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

From left, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon celebrates scoring a goal with center Matt Duchene and left wing Gabriel Landeskog, of Sweden, against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz, left, is congratulated after scoring a goal by left wing Andrew Desjardins, center, and defenseman Brian Campbell against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 11:49 remaining, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 6-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Tanner Kero had two goals and Nick Schmaltz and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago, which snapped a two-game skid.

The Blackhawks switched around their line combinations, breaking up the Jonathan Toews-Marian Hossa tandem in an effort to spark the offense. It certainly worked with Hinostroza, Kero and Hossa combining for eight points. Hossa had three assists.

Matt Duchene had two goals and Blake Comeau and Matt Nieto also scored for the last-place Avalanche, who wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 1-3 mark. This game felt more like a road game, though, with all the Blackhawk fans in attendance.

The loudest cheer of the night came when Hinostroza scored the game-winner by tapping a shot past Semyon Varlamov.

Colorado pulled Varlamov with around 35 seconds remaining, but couldn't get anything past Corey Crawford. Kero added an empty-netter with 10.6 seconds left.

Hinostroza tied the game at 4 early in the third period when he took a long pass from Seabrook and skated in all alone, lifting a wrist shot over Varlamov.

The 22-year-old Hinostroza entered with four career goals.

There were a combined four goals scored in a frenzied second period, with Colorado taking a 3-2 lead on Nieto's first goal of the season. The advantage lasted all of 19 seconds as Kero answered.

On the play, Hossa had his first assist of the night to give him 600 for his career. He's the 32nd player in NHL history to record 500 goals and 600 assists.

In the first period, Duchene scored a rare power-play goal for the Avalanche. They were 2 of 41 on the man advantage over the last 11 games before Duchene tipped Nathan MacKinnon's shot past Crawford.

Given how far they're fallen, the Avalanche could soon be looking at a possible shake-up. Duchene, the team's leading goal scorer, captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Tyson Barrie have been frequently mentioned in trade rumors. The trio are part of the core that general manager Joe Sakic has been trying to build around for the last few seasons.

"I believe in the guys we have in this room," Barrie said. "It's about learning, but you can only say that for so long.

"It would be a lot of fun to win with these guys. I don't think we're too far off."

NOTES: Schmaltz scored his second goal of the season. The 20-year-old center was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League last Saturday. ... Seabrook scored his first goal since Nov. 18 at Calgary. ... F Rene Bourque played in his 700th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Boston on Friday.

Avalanche: Start a two-game trip, beginning Thursday in Anaheim.