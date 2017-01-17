Waukegan "monster mom" sentenced to 43 years in prison for killing daughter

A Lake County judge labeled a Waukegan woman a "monster mom" before sentencing her to 43 years in prison for killing her daughter in 2014.

Lake County Judge James Booras did give Nicholette Lawrence credit for time she has spent in Lake County jail, but said she will not receive good time while serving her sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"This defendant failed her life and her child's life," Booras said. "I can't understand the fear, the torment, the anguish this child went through."

Lawrence pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing Raashanai Coley with a punch to the stomach Sept. 3, 2014.

The 11-year-old girl was emaciated -- she weighed 55 to 67 pounds -- when she was punched by Lawrence, authorities said. The force of the blow caused the child's ribs to puncture her stomach lining, authorities said. Raashanai died two days later at a hospital.

Lawrence was initially charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to one count in October 2016. She faced a sentencing range of 20 years to life in prison.

"The judge hit the nail on the head when he said the treatment of this girl was inhumane. It was pure evil," Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said. "This case really affected everyone who handled it."

Waukegan firefighters found the girl unresponsive at her Gillette Avenue house, authorities said.

Lawrence admitted to police she had previously hit Raashanai with an extension cord, and authorities found evidence of old cigarette burns on her body.

Testimony during the two-day sentencing hearing included statements that Raashanai was locked in a closet at night without a bed, and that she was beaten repeatedly with a belt.