Husband, father of dead food pantry director face theft charges

Maria Spaeth, the former director of the Kendall County Food Pantry, died in June 2016 not long after money was reported missing from the pantry. COURTESY OF NICOR GAS

The husband and the father of the late director of the Kendall County Food Pantry have been charged with stealing money from the pantry.

A Kendall County grand jury Friday indicted Kenneth Spaeth, 55, of Yorkville, and William Crowley, 76, of Arizona, according to documents filed Tuesday with the Kendall County circuit court clerk.

Both are charged with felony theft in excess of $10,000, according to the indictments.

Spaeth is the widower of Maria Spaeth, who was director of the charity pantry from 2008 until May of 2016. He also was treasurer of the pantry.

The Spaeths resigned their duties in June after Yorkville police began investigating a complaint that as much as $200,000 had gone missing from the pantry.

In mid-June, Maria Spaeth died of a combination of sedatives and painkillers. How her death happened has been ruled unknown by the DeKalb County coroner.

Bail has been set at $25,000 for each man, and arrest warrants have been issued, according to court records.

The pantry in Yorkville has been renamed the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.