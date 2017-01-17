Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/17/2017 5:11 PM

Sweets for Sweetie at Lambs Farm to be held Feb. 11

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Sweets for Sweetie will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Magnolia Cafe & Bakery at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks. The cafe will be transformed into a boutique with delicious gifts for Valentine's Day. Visitors can decorate cupcakes, pretzel rods and marshmallows, starting at $1.50, and craft cards and packaging. A breakfast buffet will be offered until 11 a.m. at $6.95 for adults, $3.95 for children 10 and under, followed by a lunch buffet at $9.95 for adults and $5.95 for children 10 and under. Lambs Farm is a nonprofit helping people with developmental disabilities lead productive and happy lives. Call (847) 990-3706 or visit www.lambsfarm.org/.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account