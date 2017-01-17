Sweets for Sweetie at Lambs Farm to be held Feb. 11

hello

Sweets for Sweetie will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Magnolia Cafe & Bakery at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks. The cafe will be transformed into a boutique with delicious gifts for Valentine's Day. Visitors can decorate cupcakes, pretzel rods and marshmallows, starting at $1.50, and craft cards and packaging. A breakfast buffet will be offered until 11 a.m. at $6.95 for adults, $3.95 for children 10 and under, followed by a lunch buffet at $9.95 for adults and $5.95 for children 10 and under. Lambs Farm is a nonprofit helping people with developmental disabilities lead productive and happy lives. Call (847) 990-3706 or visit www.lambsfarm.org/.