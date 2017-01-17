Breaking News Bar
 
Construction worker sent to hospital after I-90 crash

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A construction worker was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a driver struck a work truck near Schaumburg, officials say.

The worker fell off the back of a barricade truck at 6:53 a.m. when a driver traveling on I-90 west of Meacham Road hit the construction vehicle, Schaumburg Fire Shift Cmdr. John Steele said.

The worker was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

It is unclear what caused the crash, Steele said.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the worker's condition or whether any citations were issued.

In Illinois, hitting a worker in a work zone could result in a fine of $10,000 and up to 14 years in jail.

