Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/17/2017 7:06 PM

Elgin woman admits sexually abusing teen

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Randal Perlman, 52, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

    Randal Perlman, 52, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

An Elgin woman will spend the rest of her life as a registered sex offender as a condition of her guilty plea to sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Randal Perlman, 52, was sentenced to four years in prison in exchange for her guilty plea Tuesday to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a then 15-year-old.

Prosecutors say Perlman contacted the boy via Instagram in August 2015 and sent him photographs of herself in various states of undress. Between August 2015 and April 2016, prosecutors say, Perlman picked the boy up near his house and drove him to locations throughout Elgin -- including parks and cemeteries -- where they engaged in sexual activity.

Perlman received credit for 241 days in custody.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account