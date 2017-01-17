Elgin woman admits sexually abusing teen

hello

Randal Perlman, 52, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

An Elgin woman will spend the rest of her life as a registered sex offender as a condition of her guilty plea to sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Randal Perlman, 52, was sentenced to four years in prison in exchange for her guilty plea Tuesday to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a then 15-year-old.

Prosecutors say Perlman contacted the boy via Instagram in August 2015 and sent him photographs of herself in various states of undress. Between August 2015 and April 2016, prosecutors say, Perlman picked the boy up near his house and drove him to locations throughout Elgin -- including parks and cemeteries -- where they engaged in sexual activity.

Perlman received credit for 241 days in custody.