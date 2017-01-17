Breaking News Bar
 
Police investigate armed robbery at Waukegan GameStop

  • Police say this image from a surveillance video shows the man who robbed the GameStop store Monday on North Lewis Avenue.

    Police say this image from a surveillance video shows the man who robbed the GameStop store Monday on North Lewis Avenue.
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police are investigating the report of a Waukegan GameStop employee having been held up at gunpoint Monday.

Officers responded at 11:45 a.m. to the GameStop on the 1500 block of North Lewis Avenue. The employee described the thief as a black man between 25 and 30 years old and wearing glasses, a quilted blue jacket, a floppy hat, black gloves and tan boots, according to a news release. The thief was armed with a handgun.

No one was hurt during the robbery. The man made off on foot with store merchandise and an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Waukegan Police Department at (847) 360-9001.

