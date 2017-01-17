Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/17/2017 5:30 PM

Mariano's to move into Crystal Lake Sears location

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A Mariano's grocery will replace the Sears store in Crystal Lake. The grocery chain plans to knock down existing building and begin construction this spring. The new Mariano's will have a glass rotunda housing a cafe, similar to this store in Lake Zurich.

      A Mariano's grocery will replace the Sears store in Crystal Lake. The grocery chain plans to knock down existing building and begin construction this spring. The new Mariano's will have a glass rotunda housing a cafe, similar to this store in Lake Zurich.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Kim Mikus
 
 

Mariano's plans to take the place of Sears in Crystal Lake next year.

Mariano's will be opening a new grocery store at 105 Northwest Hwy. in Crystal Lake in 2018 at the location of the Sears store, which will close mid-March, according to leaders in Crystal Lake.

Continental Properties Company and Sears Holdings Corp., which are joint venture partners in the development, worked with the mayor and city staff to locate Mariano's at the high-profile location.

"We are excited to welcome Mariano's to the Crystal Lake business community," Mayor Aaron Shepley said. "Mariano's is a premier grocer that offers quality products, variety, exceptional service and convenience and this is a perfect location for them."

Continental Properties Company said the construction of the store should take about a year and will entail a new specially designed prime commercial building. "The city of Crystal Lake has been very responsive and helpful in assisting us," said Steve Wagner, senior vice president for Continental Properties Company Inc.

In many other communities, Mariano's has renovated and moved into existing grocery stores, in many cases Dominick's.

This is not the case in Crystal Lake. Demolition is planned for the Sears store. Groundbreaking is planned for this spring with construction lasting throughout the year leading to an estimated opening in 2018. The 74,800-square-foot building will feature Mariano's signature glass rotunda, which houses the cafe area for customers.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account