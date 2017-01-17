Mariano's to move into Crystal Lake Sears location

Mariano's plans to take the place of Sears in Crystal Lake next year.

Mariano's will be opening a new grocery store at 105 Northwest Hwy. in Crystal Lake in 2018 at the location of the Sears store, which will close mid-March, according to leaders in Crystal Lake.

Continental Properties Company and Sears Holdings Corp., which are joint venture partners in the development, worked with the mayor and city staff to locate Mariano's at the high-profile location.

"We are excited to welcome Mariano's to the Crystal Lake business community," Mayor Aaron Shepley said. "Mariano's is a premier grocer that offers quality products, variety, exceptional service and convenience and this is a perfect location for them."

Continental Properties Company said the construction of the store should take about a year and will entail a new specially designed prime commercial building. "The city of Crystal Lake has been very responsive and helpful in assisting us," said Steve Wagner, senior vice president for Continental Properties Company Inc.

In many other communities, Mariano's has renovated and moved into existing grocery stores, in many cases Dominick's.

This is not the case in Crystal Lake. Demolition is planned for the Sears store. Groundbreaking is planned for this spring with construction lasting throughout the year leading to an estimated opening in 2018. The 74,800-square-foot building will feature Mariano's signature glass rotunda, which houses the cafe area for customers.