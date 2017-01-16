Des Plaines man dies from fall at food packaging plant

A Des Plaines man died Friday after falling 40 feet in a food packaging plant in Crest Hill.

Brian Cummings, 60, was performing maintenance work on a refrigeration unit at Rich Products Corp., 21511 Division St., when he fell about 3 p.m., interim Crest Hill Police Chief Edward Clark said. Detectives interviewed workers at the plant and found no foul play occurred, Clark said.

"It has all the appearances of a tragic accident," Clark said.

Cummings was transported to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead, Clark said.

Cummings was a subcontractor for the plant, he added.