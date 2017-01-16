Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/16/2017 11:00 AM

Barrington boy dies after bike accident

By Chacour Koop
ckoop@dailyherald.com

A 12-year-old Barrington boy died over the weekend after falling off his bicycle at a park, authorities said.

Jonathan Kallas, a seventh grade student at Station Middle School, was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Jonathan's death occurred after a bike accident at Citizens Park, located off Northwest Highway and Lake Zurich Road in Barrington, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy determined he died from multiple injuries from falling off his bike, according to the medical examiner's office.

Barrington Area Unit School District 220 spokeswoman Morgan Delack said the district is saddened by the tragic accident and additional counselors and social workers will be at Station on Tuesday to help students who need support.

"Our top priority is wrapping support around our students as they cope with the loss of their classmate and friend," Delack said.

Barrington Police Department officials plan to release a statement later today.

