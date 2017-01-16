Police: Elgin man stole pizza from delivery driver

A 19-year-old Elgin man was charged with armed robbery after he was accused of taking pizza at knife point from a delivery man, police said.

Tracy Haugabook III, 19, of the of the 400 block of Freemont Street, Elgin, was charged with one count of armed robbery and was being held in Kane County jail on $100,000 bail.

Police said they responded at about 1:35 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of South Street where a man said he was delivering pizza to someone who told him he didn't have enough money, displayed a knife and demanded the pizza, saying he'd pay later.

The victim, who was not injured, complied and the man fled on foot.

The victim provided a description of the man, whom officers later found in the area of Symphony Way and Center Street and identified as Haugabook, police said.