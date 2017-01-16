Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/16/2017 12:47 PM

Police: Elgin man stole pizza from delivery driver

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tracy Haugabook III

    Tracy Haugabook III

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

A 19-year-old Elgin man was charged with armed robbery after he was accused of taking pizza at knife point from a delivery man, police said.

Tracy Haugabook III, 19, of the of the 400 block of Freemont Street, Elgin, was charged with one count of armed robbery and was being held in Kane County jail on $100,000 bail.

Police said they responded at about 1:35 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of South Street where a man said he was delivering pizza to someone who told him he didn't have enough money, displayed a knife and demanded the pizza, saying he'd pay later.

The victim, who was not injured, complied and the man fled on foot.

The victim provided a description of the man, whom officers later found in the area of Symphony Way and Center Street and identified as Haugabook, police said.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account