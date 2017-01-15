Breaking News Bar
 
1/15/2017

Berglund's 2nd goal of game lifts Blues past Ducks in OT

  • St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) guards the goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) deflects the puck against the St. Louis Blues in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

  • St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund (21) tumbles in front of the goal and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Korbinian Holzer (5) and goalie John Gibson (36) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

  • Anaheim Ducks right winger Jared Boll (40) and St. Louis Blues right winger Ryan Reaves (75) fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

  • Anaheim Ducks defenseman Korbinian Holzer (5) and St. Louis Blues right winger Nail Yakupov (64) chase the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

  • Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17), left, and St. Louis Blues left winger Jaden Schwartz (17) battle on the boards in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

  • Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19) battle at the goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

  • St. Louis Blues center Jori Lehtera (12) and right winger Nail Yakupov (64) vie with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

By ABBEY MASTRACCO
Associated Press
 
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Patrik Berglund's second goal of the game, 51 seconds into overtime, lifted the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots for his second win in two nights for the Blues. Hutton made back-to-back starts for the first time this season and has played in the last five.

Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 24 saves as the Ducks fell to 1-8 in overtime.

The game was largely dominated by stellar goaltending and there were few chances to be had for either team.

