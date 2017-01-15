Breaking News Bar
 
Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing

Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Bahraini authorities say they have put to death three men found guilty of a deadly attack on police, the kingdom's first executions since an Arab Spring-inspired uprising rocked the country in 2011.

The public prosecution says the death sentences were carried out Sunday. The executions were the first since 2010 and followed a spike in opposition protests and clashes between activists and police the previous day.

Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Signace were found guilty in 2015 of killing two Bahraini and an Emirati policeman in a 2014 bomb attack. Their death sentences were upheld by a Bahraini court last week.

Bahrain is a tiny island nation near Saudi Arabia that continues to face low-level unrest led by a majority Shiite population that feels marginalized by the Sunni monarchy.

