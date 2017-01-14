Midwest travel: World-class ski jumpers fly high at Norge Ski Club tourney

Might as well jump

Ski jumpers from around the world will converge in Fox River Grove to compete during the Norge Ski Club's 112th International Winter Tournament 2017. The oldest continuously open ski club in the United States hosts Junior Ski Jumpers competing on the big hill Saturday; USA Ski Team Jumpers competing on Sunday for U.S. Cup Points, cash and national rankings in their first stop on the National Tour; and International Ski Jumping Teams competing head to head with U.S. Jumpers both days. While you watch, enjoy some brats and drinks like beer, wine and Jägermeister. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, at Norge Ski Club, 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. Admission button is $10 when purchased at local merchants; $15 at the gate. Free admission for kids 12 and younger. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. (847) 639-9718 or norgeskiclub.com/.

Around the world in two days

What's your pleasure: a safari, relaxing on a beach, cycling, a culinary tour or family travel? Chart a major trip or plan a quick weekend getaway with the help of hundreds of exhibitors offering adventures from North American locations to Australia and Africa to Nepal and Taiwan at The Travel & Adventure Show. Leading adventure travel authors, explorers and experts will be on hand for inspiration. To get a taste of your next vacation, stop by the Taste of Travel stage. There will be hands-on activities for the whole family, cultural performances on the Global Beats Stage and opportunities to ride a camel, scuba in a heated pool and ride a Segway. Book a vacation through show-only vacation discount offers, too. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $11 for a one-day ticket; $18 for a two-day ticket. travelshows.com/shows/chicago/.

Nail down your next vacation at the Travel and Adventure Show, Jan. 21-22, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. -

Northerly Island is the perfectly named place for a day of outdoor winter activities courtesy of Polar Adventure Days. Sure, it's cold, but the fun, family event features enough action to warm body and brain: tour the new Northerly Island Natural Area during winter; see Siberian huskies, wolves and other live animals; encounter birds of prey from Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation; explore the island on snowshoes; make nature-inspired winter crafts; and sip hot cocoa while strolling across the prairie. Activities take place outdoors and inside the visitor center. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Northerly Island, 1400 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. (312) 742-4786 or chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/polar-adventure-days/.

Welcome to 'Vonnegut's Odyssey'

The newest exhibit at the National Veterans Art Museum is "Vonnegut's Odyssey," featuring author Kurt Vonnegut and the World War II veteran's artwork. Vonnegut enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought overseas in Europe during World War II, was later captured at the Battle of the Bulge and was a Prisoner of War. When he returned to the U.S., Vonnegut was awarded the Purple Heart. Vonnegut's selected artwork on view includes drawings that often accompanied his writing. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, now through May 6 at the National Veterans Art Museum, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (312) 326-0270 or nvam.org/.

The eighth annual Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest takes place Jan. 21 in Madison, Wis. - Courtesy of Ilian DeCorte

Cheesy rider

When you think of Wisconsin, envision the state's wonderful commodities: cheese and beer. The eighth annual Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest in Madison offers the wares of hundreds of local craft beer artisans and artisanal cheese makers in one place for an all-you-can-sample party. Sample desserts and condiments, attend pairing demos and consider a premium tasting ticket that allows entry before the main festival, with the chance to chat with brewers and cheese makers and sample special products. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wisconsin. Tickets cost $50 or $85 for premium. Purchase at isthmusbeercheese.com/.

Check out the fabulous carvings at the 13th Annual Hunter Ice Festival Jan. 20-22 in Niles, Mich. - Courtesy of Hunter Ice Festival

Celebrate the legacy of The Hunter Brothers Ice & Ice Cream Company in Niles, Michigan, during the 13th Hunter Ice Festival. World Class Masters transform more than 27 tons of ice into gleaming sculptures. But that's not all: see "Fire & Ice," a history of ice carving exhibit; stop at the warming center for kids' crafts and family-friendly snacks; stop in and browse the Niles History Center; enjoy the cupcake contest; watch the Speed Carving Competition; see what's up at the Interactive Ice Area; and relax at the Chillin' Ice Bar. There's a Sunday Chili Crawl and Hunter Ice Cream, too. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, in downtown Niles, Michigan. (269) 687-4332 or uncoverniles.com/festivals-events/hunter-ice-festival/.