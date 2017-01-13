African soccer president Hayatou to face 1 election rival

LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- The Confederation of African Football says long-time head Issa Hayatou will face one challenger in the presidential election in March.

Ahmad Ahmad, the head of the Madagascar federation, will seek to end Hayatou's 29-year rule of African soccer.

The 70-year-old Hayatou has reneged on a pledge made before he was re-elected unopposed in 2013 not to stand for another term in 2017.

The former track athlete from Cameroon has had regular dialysis treatment in recent years. While serving as acting FIFA president following Sepp Blatter's departure in October 2015, Hayatou underwent successful surgery for a kidney transplant.