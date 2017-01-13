Brown, Nylander score early as Maple Leafs beat Rangers 4-2

Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) reacts after a goal by center William Nylander against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) falls on the puck after a shot attempt by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after giving up a goal to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, left, reacts after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash (61) shoots against Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts as Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates after giving up a goal during the second period the of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) looks for a rebound as he tries to score on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Kreider scored on the play. Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) leaps as a teammate shoots against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Connor Brown and William Nylander scored in the first period, Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Friday night.

James van Riemsdyk and Connor Carrick also scored to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in nine games (7-1-1). Toronto moved four points behind Philadelphia for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner had two assists each.

Chris Kreider and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 23 saves. New York had won five of six overall, and four in row against Toronto.

Toronto, which came in sixth in the league on the power play at 22 percent, were 2 for 4 and held the Rangers to 0 for 6.

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP