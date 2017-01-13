Few details revealed in testimony on proposed drug treatment facility

Despite the long-awaited testimony Thursday from the principal figure trying to bring a drug treatment facility to a property just outside Campton Hills, little clarity emerged regarding any new reasons to reconsider previous denials of the plans.

Maxxam Partners Managing Director Steven Marco sat on the stand at a Kane County zoning board hearing for more than two hours Thursday.

During that time he delivered a series of "no comment" responses to questions about how the facility would operate, who all the people behind the Maxxam LLC are and the legal enforceability of new promises Marco seemingly agreed to.

At the low point of one line of questioning by Kevin Carrera, an attorney for a citizen objector, Carrera asked Marco: "Is there a reason you keep saying, 'No comment?'

"No comment," Marco said.

Marco's responses frustrated audience members, who repeatedly moaned loudly during testimony. Zoning board member Mark Falk said he shared the audience's concerns.

"How can we trust this is going to be the best facility in the county if your answers are 'No Comment'?" Falk said. "No comment is no answer. I don't understand why, when we ask a question of who is operating this (drug treatment facility), your answer is 'No Comment.'"

Marco did intersperse his "no comment" responses with lengthy narratives about only having positive intentions to run a high-quality facility.

"We want to do whatever we can to assure the community this is going to be something great," Marco said. "We are going to strive for greatness here."

That includes standing behind a list of nine new conditions or promises regarding items such as paying all costs and recovery fees for patients requiring an emergency medical response at the Maxxam facility and seeking professional accreditation.

However, Marco could not or would not speak to the legal enforceability of any of the nine conditions.

Marco's testimony continued beyond press time Thursday night. The zoning board was not set to take a vote on the plan until a later date.