Schaumburg woman who fired at cops thanks them for not killing her

A Schaumburg woman who was wounded in a 2015 standoff during which she fired shots at police thanked the officers Friday for not ending her life.

"I want to thank the police for saving my life," said Tamekka Broyles, 32, adding, "I was in a really bad place."

Broyles pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. She initially had been charged with attempted murder.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Broyles was sentenced to five years in prison. She must complete at least 85 percent of the sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Shots fired by Broyles did not strike any officers during the 4½ hour standoff that unfolded Aug. 1, 2015, in the 1700 block of Maple Place.

Prosecutors say Broyles became upset after her estranged wife phoned her at work and told her she wanted to end their marriage.

Broyles left work, purchased a bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whisky and returned to the second floor apartment they shared, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Denise Loiterstein.

Broyles got a handgun from a bedroom safe, loaded it and began drinking, police said. At some point, she dialed 911 and told the dispatcher she had a weapon and intended to kill herself.

Schaumburg police arrived and entered the apartment, where they found Broyles sitting on the living room floor with a gun pointed under her chin, Loiterstein said.

Broyles asked the officers if they would return fire if shot at them, Loiterstein said.

The officers responded that they did not want to shoot her, Loiterstein said. The officers left after Broyles pointed her weapon at them, Loiterstein said.

Officers from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System arrived and instructed Broyles to remain calm and drop her weapon, prosecutors said.

NIPAS officers took up positions in the stairwell outside Broyles' apartment, where they remained for several hours while negotiators spoke with Broyles on the phone. At one point, she fired out of the apartment, shattering the sliding glass doors, Loiterstein said. No one was injured and police did not return fire.

Shortly before midnight, prosecutors say, Broyles opened the apartment door and fired her gun at two NIPAS officers stationed in the hall. Neither was hit, but one of the officers returned fire, striking Broyles in the elbow and shoulder, prosecutors said. A second officer fired a beanbag rifle, striking Broyles in the leg.

Later, in a statement to police, Broyles said she fired at officers believing they would return fire.

"The officers have to be commended," said Cook County judge Marc Martin. " Miss Broyles, what you did was a serious mistake in judgment with your life and the lives of others on the line. Suicide by police is not a solution," he said.