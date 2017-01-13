No candidates kicked off Des Plaines ballot

The Des Plaines electoral board decided Friday no city council candidates will be kicked off the April 4 ballot.

Candidates in two aldermanic races tried to remove their opponents. Bob Porada, an attorney and candidate for 7th Ward alderman, objected to the candidacy of his opponent, Alderman Don Smith. Meanwhile, 1st Ward candidates Mark Lysakowski and Steven Mokry filed objections seeking to kick each other out of the race.

During a previous hearing, Porada asked the electoral board -- which includes Mayor Matt Bogusz, City Clerk Gloria Ludwig and Alderman Dick Sayad -- to disqualify Smith, saying the incumbent alderman hadn't purchased a city vehicle sticker for a SUV. Failure to buy the vehicle sticker constituted a debt to the city, and therefore, Smith should be disqualified, Porada said.

Smith's attorney, Steve Daday, disputed that his client owed a debt. And even if a debt existed, he said, Smith would be qualified to appear on the ballot, according to state law.

The electoral board unanimously sided with Smith, and Porada said he won't appeal the decision.

In the 1st Ward race, Mokry, a library board member, challenged Lysakowski's petition signatures. The Cook County clerk's office last week determined 11 of the signatures were invalid, but Lysakowski remained nine above the minimum.

Mokry also questioned whether his opponent had established residence in the ward. Porada, who represented Lysakowski, provided copies of his client's driver's license, voter registration card and property tax records. The electoral board for this case, which included Bogusz, Ludwig and Smith, agreed unanimously that the candidate showed proof he lives in the ward.

In Lysakowski's objection, he argued Mokry used improper forms to gather petitions and file for candidacy, which caused confusion for voters. But the board determined Lysakowski had no proof voters were confused or defrauded by Mokry's petitions, and decided he should remain on the ballot.