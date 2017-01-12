Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 1/12/2017 11:18 AM

Cops say weather to blame for fatal Wakegan crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Russell Lissau
 
 

The cold and wet weather likely were factors in a three-vehicle crash in Waukegan that left a North Chicago man dead, authorities said Thursday.

David Gutierrez-Vasquez, 47, was killed in the crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Belvidere and River roads. The roadway was wet and icy at the time, Waukegan police said.

Gutierrez-Vasquez was headed east on Belvidere Road, lost control, drove over a grassy median and crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic, police said.

His car was hit by a car headed west, police said. A third car then crashed into the second auto.

Gutierrez-Vasquez was pronounced dead on the scene. One of the other drivers was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The third driver wasn't hurt.

No tickets were issued.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account