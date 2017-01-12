Cops say weather to blame for fatal Wakegan crash

The cold and wet weather likely were factors in a three-vehicle crash in Waukegan that left a North Chicago man dead, authorities said Thursday.

David Gutierrez-Vasquez, 47, was killed in the crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Belvidere and River roads. The roadway was wet and icy at the time, Waukegan police said.

Gutierrez-Vasquez was headed east on Belvidere Road, lost control, drove over a grassy median and crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic, police said.

His car was hit by a car headed west, police said. A third car then crashed into the second auto.

Gutierrez-Vasquez was pronounced dead on the scene. One of the other drivers was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The third driver wasn't hurt.

No tickets were issued.