updated: 1/12/2017 11:41 AM

Officer's snowmobile falls through ice on Barrington lake

By Chacour Koop
ckoop@dailyherald.com

A Cook County Forest Preserve officer's snowmobile fell through ice Thursday morning on Baker's Lake in Barrington, but no significant injuries were reported.

The officer was performing restoration work at a bird rookery on the lake's island, when he drove his snowmobile over a patch of ice unable to hold the weight, Forest Preserves of Cook County spokeswoman Lambrini Lukidis said. The accident was reported about 10 a.m., she said.

The officer fell partially into the water, but was not injured or taken to a hospital, Lukidis said. Forest preserve officers were on the ice later Thursday attempting to remove the snowmobile from the lake.

The forest preserve does not have a policy about driving on ice, but follow a "rule of thumb" for when it's acceptable, Lukidis said.

