Lisle village clerk gets 4 months in jail for third DUI

Lisle Village Clerk Timothy Seeden began serving a four-month jail sentence Thursday in connection with his third DUI.

Lisle's longtime elected village clerk is behind bars as he begins serving a four-month jail sentence for his third DUI.

Timothy Seeden, 59, of the 2200 block of Ridgewood, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Seeden was sentenced to 120 days in jail on the sheriff's work release program, two years of probation, counseling and more than $2,500 in fees and fines. He also must participate in a victim impact panel.

Once he is released from DuPage County jail, Seeden will be required to wear an alcohol detection device around his ankle for the remainder of his probation period.

The charges against Seeden originally were misdemeanors, then were elevated to felonies and then were pleaded back down to a single misdemeanor after lengthy negotiations between Seeden's attorney Rick Kayne and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Assistant State's Attorney Lynn Cavallo said Seeden was charged after a Winfield police officer found him sleeping in his running vehicle at 3:14 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2015, on Jewell Road near Winfield Road after an evening at a bar in St. Charles.

Seeden was "parked on (the) roadway sleeping in (the) car with it running," according to the police report. The report also said Seeden smelled of alcohol and did not know where he was when the officer woke him.

Cavallo said Seeden had a blood-alcohol concentration of .224, nearly three times the legal limit of .08 following a 20-minute observation period at the Winfield Police Department.

This was Seeden's third DUI conviction. His previous convictions were in 1983 and 1985, a factor Judge George Bakalis said he considered when approving the plea agreement.

Seeden also served 90 days in the DuPage County jail and was placed on probation after being convicted of resisting and battering a Downers Grove police officer during the 1983 arrest.

Seeden has served as village clerk since 1999 and most recently was re-elected in 2013. He has not filed to seek re-election in April's municipal election.

Lisle Mayor Joe Broda said the plea and sentencing caught him off guard.

"It's really an unfortunate situation (Seeden) has found himself in," Broda said. "I wish him well."

Seeden, the former director of support services for the Boy Scouts of America Three Fires Council, tendered his resignation to that organization shortly after his 2015 arrest.

Seeden was free on $3,000 bail since his arrest. His next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 4.