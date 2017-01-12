DuPage residents invited to remember King's legacy

The Rev. Kevin Williams says anyone who attends the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. DuPage County celebration in downtown Wheaton Monday evening will walk out of Gary Methodist Church with a sense of hope.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 224 Main St., where people of all races, faith traditions and ethnic backgrounds can remember King and honor his legacy through prayer and song.

It's a tradition that was started more than 25 years ago by leaders of the Second Baptist Church in Wheaton and DuPage African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lisle.

"Unfortunately, many in this generation are not familiar with some of the work and contributions that (King) made," said Williams, Second Baptist's senior pastor. "The fact that we continue to honor his life brings to the forefront his fight for solidarity and his fight against discrimination."

The Rev. Jim Honig, senior pastor of Faith Evangelical Luthern Church in Glen Ellyn, will be this year's keynote speaker. The evening also will feature performances by the Second Baptist praise and worship team and step team and Gary United Methodist Church's peace choir.

Planning committee member and Second Baptist administrator Rose Clark said an addition to the event is the reading of King's "I Have a Dream" speech by three people -- a young boy, a young man and Williams -- to reflect how King upheld the values mentioned in his speech throughout his life.

After a year's hiatus, scholarships again will be awarded to high school seniors who wrote winning essays after being nominated by guidance counselors at every high school in the county.

"That is one of the hallmarks of what sets this celebration apart from others," Williams said, adding that each recipient is "somebody who embodies what Dr. King stood for when it comes to inclusiveness, and someone who works toward correcting or addressing injustice."

The $500 awards are being given to a larger number of students this year. They are:

• Melina Thurmond, Glenbard West.

• Dania Jones, Wheaton North.

• Katherine Himes, Wheaton Warrenville South.

• Autumn Gage, IC Catholic Prep.

• Shruti Amin, Glenbard North.

• Ravyn Shelton, Downers Grove North.

• Elizabeth Pasker, St. Francis College Prep.

• Piarre Easley, Willowbrook.

• Ariana Calderone, Addison Trail.

• Briana Mary Nicole Demming, Waubonsie Valley.

• Daniel Sakho, Hinsdale Central.

• and Eloise Omoihe, Lisle.