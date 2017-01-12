Breaking News Bar
 
Mount Prospect man gets 40 years for sexually assaulting Arlington Heights widow

  • Reynaldo Pineda, 36, pleaded guilty to home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Mount Prospect man admitted Thursday to sexually assaulting a 68-year-old Arlington Heights widow after breaking into her home.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Reynaldo Pineda, 36, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Pineda entered the home through an unlocked window at about 2 a.m. Sept. 25, 2014, and took some jewelry, then realized the homeowner was present, said Catherine Molloy, Cook County assistant state's attorney.

Pineda sexually assaulted the woman and choked her until she was unconscious, Molloy said.

Pineda admitted his crime in a statement to police, who linked him to the scene through his DNA and fingerprints, Molloy said.

After admitting his guilt several times, Pineda apologized to the victim, who was in court for the sentencing.

"I did something she will never forget," he said. "The only thing I ask is that she forgive me ... and God bless her."

Cook County Judge James Karahalios sentenced Pineda to consecutive 20-year prison terms for home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault. Pineda received credit for 451 days in custody. He must complete 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

