Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/12/2017 5:35 PM

Cubs catcher visits children at Park Ridge hospital

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Cubs champion brightens day

    Video: Cubs champion brightens day

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with Alison Vera, 12, of Schaumburg and her dad, Rodolfo, during a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.

      Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with Alison Vera, 12, of Schaumburg and her dad, Rodolfo, during a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with patient Juan Ortiz, 9, of Carpentersville and his mom, Irma Santiago, during a stop by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.

      Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with patient Juan Ortiz, 9, of Carpentersville and his mom, Irma Santiago, during a stop by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with patient Juan Ortiz, 9, of Carpentersville during a stop by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.

      Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with patient Juan Ortiz, 9, of Carpentersville during a stop by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras arrives for a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.

      Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras arrives for a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras arrives for a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.

      Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras arrives for a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with patient Juan Ortiz, 9, of Carpentersville during a stop by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.

      Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with patient Juan Ortiz, 9, of Carpentersville during a stop by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with Alison Vera, 12, of Schaumburg and her dad, Rodolfo, during a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.

      Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras visits with Alison Vera, 12, of Schaumburg and her dad, Rodolfo, during a visit by the Cubs Caravan at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on Thursday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Chicago Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras brightened the day for sick children at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge Thursday morning.

The member of the World Series championship team paid visits to kids and their parents, chatting with them, posing for pictures and signing Cubs hats for them.

Some kids were a bit intimidated at meeting the famous ballplayer.

Rodolfo Vera of Schaumburg said his 12-year-old daughter, Alison Vera, was excited to meet with Contreras and, despite being shy, spoke to him for a few minutes in Spanish. Vera said it was his daughter's second week in the hospital and that the visit was good for her.

The story was much the same a few rooms over when 9-year-old Juan Ortiz and his mother, Irma Santiago, who live in Carpentersville, got to meet the catcher. Contreras asked Juan if he'd like him to sign a Cubs hat, and Juan initially demurred before saying yes. After the player and the photographers left, Juan picked up his new hat and held it close to his face, studying Contreras' signature.

The visit was part of Cubs Caravan, the team's annual community outreach tour.

"We had a few (children) hop out of bed with a big smile on their face knowing who they were going to meet today," Kelsey Mora of Advocate Children's Hospital said before Contreras arrived.

Contreras met with children in the intensive care unit and a general pediatric unit with major injuries, cancer and chronic illnesses.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account