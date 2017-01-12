Cubs catcher visits children at Park Ridge hospital

hello

Chicago Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras brightened the day for sick children at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge Thursday morning.

The member of the World Series championship team paid visits to kids and their parents, chatting with them, posing for pictures and signing Cubs hats for them.

Some kids were a bit intimidated at meeting the famous ballplayer.

Rodolfo Vera of Schaumburg said his 12-year-old daughter, Alison Vera, was excited to meet with Contreras and, despite being shy, spoke to him for a few minutes in Spanish. Vera said it was his daughter's second week in the hospital and that the visit was good for her.

The story was much the same a few rooms over when 9-year-old Juan Ortiz and his mother, Irma Santiago, who live in Carpentersville, got to meet the catcher. Contreras asked Juan if he'd like him to sign a Cubs hat, and Juan initially demurred before saying yes. After the player and the photographers left, Juan picked up his new hat and held it close to his face, studying Contreras' signature.

The visit was part of Cubs Caravan, the team's annual community outreach tour.

"We had a few (children) hop out of bed with a big smile on their face knowing who they were going to meet today," Kelsey Mora of Advocate Children's Hospital said before Contreras arrived.

Contreras met with children in the intensive care unit and a general pediatric unit with major injuries, cancer and chronic illnesses.