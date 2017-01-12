Breaking News Bar
 
Carol Stream man accused of threatening governor, sheriff

  • Eric Pence, 25, of Carol Stream is accused of emailing threats to Gov. Bruce Rauner and DuPage Sheriff John Zaruba.

Sara Hooker
 
 

A Carol Stream man who is a registered sex offender has been charged with threatening violence against the governor and the DuPage County sheriff, DuPage officials said.

Eric Pence, 25, was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday after he sent emails threatening violence and harassing both Gov. Bill Rauner and Sheriff John Zaruba, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a statement.

Pence was charged with one felony count of threatening a public official for an email to Rauner's office, and he was charged with harassment through electronic communications over his email to Zaruba, officials said.

"For our democracy to function properly, it is critically important that our elected officials are able to perform the duties of their office free from retribution and harassment of any kind," DuPage State's Attorney Bob Berlin said. "Because of the harm such action can cause to our society, my office takes any threat against an elected official, perceived or actual, extremely serious, and anyone accused of such action will face the full force of the law."

Pence was convicted of a felony for traveling to meet a minor for sex. He was later convicted of electronic harassment for sending obscene messages to the minor in thar case.

Pence is in the DuPage County jail on $250,000 bail. He's expected in court again Jan. 23.

