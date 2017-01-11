Wanted Round Lake man in custody

A Round Lake man wanted on a warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse is in Lake County jail, authorities said Wednesday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean M. Dowd, 23, of the 100 block of Nasa Circle. Dowd was taken into custody in the 500 block of Archer Avenue in Waukegan, authorities said.

Officials said they developed information that Dowd, a fugitive wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant for violating the sex offender registration act, was in Waukegan Tuesday.

Dowd was also wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He has avoided apprehension since October 2016, authorities said.

Officers found Dowd in the basement of the residence. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lake County jail.