Missing 80-year-old man from Rolling Meadows located

Daily Herald report

Police in Rolling Meadows have located 80-year-old man who had been reported missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Arthur Martin of Rolling Meadows went missing after driving away from the parking lot of Manor Care, 715 W. Central Road, in Arlington Heights. Police believed he may have become lost and confused due to a road closure and detour along the route home.

About 90 minutes after calling for the public's help to locate Martin on Wednesday afternoon, police issued a statement that he had been found.

