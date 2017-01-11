Boedker's hat trick leads Sharks to 5-3 win over Oilers

San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes the save as Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) tries to screen during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Justin Braun (61) and Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Maroon (19) battle in the corner during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Maroon (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Benoit Pouliot (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) tries to screen Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton (19), Brent Burns (88) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Micheal Haley (38) and Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) battle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) as Kris Russell (4) and Adam Larsson (6) look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker (89) and Melker Karlsson (68) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Mikkel Boedker scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 53 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Brent Burns and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight since losing three in a row. Martin Jones stopped 33 shots.

Drake Caggiula, Matthew Benning and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers, losers of two straight. Cam Talbot finished with 23 saves.

Burns' point shot through traffic gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead with 18 seconds in the opening period. It was Burns' 16h of the season.

Boedker then scored twice 6 1/2 minutes apart in the second to give San Jose a three-goal lead. Boedker, who came in with three goals on the season, doubled that total at 8:55 with a tip-in from in front to make it 4-1. It was his second hat trick against the Oilers.

Benning, with his second career goal, got the Olers within two 22 seconds into the third. Klefbom's slap shot off a faceoff 2:23 later pulled the Olers to 4-3.

Couture put the Sharks back up by two at 5:06, as the rebound of his own shot went off his leg and in while crashing the net.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead just 1:39 into the opening period as Boedker got to a rebound and lifted the puck over a sprawling Talbot, making his NHL-leading 38th start of the season.

Caggiula tied it up for Edmonton with four minutes left in the first. He fought off a pair of Sharks defenders at the side of the net before hooking a backhand shot past Jones.

NOTES: It was the second of five meetings between the two teams this season. The Sharks won the first 3-2 in overtime in San Jose. ... Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic returned to the lineup after missing the last four games following being hit in the face with a puck.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Calgary on Wednesday night.

Oilers: Host New Jersey on Thursday night in Taylor Hall's return to Edmonton for the first time since an offseason trade.