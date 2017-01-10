Toews surprised to join 3 Blackhawks at NHL All-Star Game

Although his scoring is down this season, Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews has been selected for his sixth NHL All-Star Game, which will be played Jan. 29 in Los Angeles. Associated Press/file

As Tuesday's morning skate was winding down at the United Center, coach Joel Quenneville told Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford that they would be representing the Blackhawks at this year's NHL All-Star Game.

With the good news delivered, everyone CLANK, CLANK, CLANKED their sticks on the ice to salute four of the biggest names in hockey.

Toews, though, was having a different reaction.

"It's a little bittersweet," he said. "I've got to completely admit that there's almost a handful of guys on this team that are definitely more deserving."

Statistically, there's no doubt as Toews has just 7 goals and 13 assists, while Artem Anisimov has 18 goals, Artemi Panarin has 17 and Marian Hossa has 16. In fact, 68 Western Conference forwards had more goals than Toews entering Tuesday's games.

But Toews' sixth selection to the league's midseason showcase, which will be held Jan. 29 in Los Angeles, is about much more than stats.

"Some of the top guys, they get asked to do these things a little bit more," Quenneville said. "But they earn it based on how they consistently play and represent our team, the league and the game.

"Jonny's an outstanding captain and representative for the Blackhawks that you could ever have. It's not just a fluke that he gets picked because he earns it and does everything right."

As Quenneville was making the announcement, Toews admitted he "didn't expect to hear my name get called." The Hawks' captain tried to point to a silver lining for the snubbed -- and maybe especially for Hossa.

"Maybe they can take advantage of the rest and continue the way they're playing after the All-Star Game," Toews said. "In some ways I can do them a favor there. I definitely would like them to get what they deserved and get that recognition."

This will be Kane's sixth All-Star Game appearance, Keith's fourth and Crawford's second. Kane was third in the NHL with 44 points before Tuesday's games.

"It's pretty special, even more so in the fact that I'm going to be going with a few of (my) teammates," said Kane, who was the lone Hawks representative last year. "It should be a good weekend."

Keith has just 1 goal, but has racked up 28 assists, which is second among NHL defensemen, just 2 behind Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman.

"There's always a lot of special players that could go," Keith said. "To be selected as one of the few guys, it's an honor and I'm excited."

Crawford has the second-best save percentage in the league (.925) and is 15-8-3.

The captains, as voted on by the fans, are Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, Oilers forward Connor McDavid, Penguins forward Sidney Crosby and Canadiens goalie Carey Price. If Subban can't go (he's been out since Dec. 15 with an upper-body injury believed to be a herniated disc in his back), watch for teammate Roman Josi to replace him.

Kane was the Central Division's captain last year.

The other Central Division selections are forwards Tyler Seguin (Dallas), Patrik Laine (Winnipeg), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis), defenseman Ryan Suter (Minnesota) and goalie Devan Dubnyk (Minnesota).

Like last year, the All-Star Game will be a mini-tournament with the Central Division facing the Pacific, and the Atlantic facing the Metropolitan. The winning divisions will square off to determine a champion. Each game has two 10-minute halves.

Toews, who has thrived in the new 3-on-3 overtime format that began last season, was not selected to last year's All-Star Game.

"There's a ton of skill," he said. "When you have the amount space that you do, you're going to get chances every single shift.

"That's what's fun for the fans and for the players too. There's always something happening. I think you get that speed, get guys working a little harder -- it makes it a little more exciting for everybody."