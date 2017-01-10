Woman charged in Lake Zurich shooting

Rajean C. Johnson, 43, of the 200 block of Fairway Road in Lake Zurich, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a firearm. She's accused of shooting her boyfriend early Monday morning. Courtesy of Lake Zurich police

Charges have been filed against a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in a Lake Zurich house.

Village police said today that Rajean C. Johnson, 43, of the 200 block of Fairway Road, remains held in the Lake County jail on a $500,000 bail. She's charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Johnson is accused of using a 9 mm pistol to shoot and wound the 33-year-old man in the house early Monday morning. Lake Zurich Deputy Police Chief Kevin Finlon said the man was Johnson's boyfriend.

Officers were summoned to the house in the 200 block of Fairway at 12:16 a.m. after an emergency dispatcher received a call for an ambulance on a report of the man suffering a gunshot wound to the back, according to authorities.

Police said the man, who was alert and conscious, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment. No one else was injured.

Finlon said investigators have yet to receive any statements on what led to the shooting.

Lake County circuit court records show a judge on Dec. 21 granted an order of protection to Johnson against a man who police confirmed was the not the shooting victim. The order still was in effect today.

Johnson, who was taken into custody at the house, is to appear for a status-of-attorney hearing Friday.