Additional sex assault charges against Elgin man, 75

An Elgin man charged last summer with sexually assaulting and abusing two girls more than a decade ago has been charged with assaulting a third girl.

Robert R. Jahnke, 75, of the 1200 block of Country Club Drive, was initially arrested on charges he raped two girls he knew, but a grand jury indicted him on charges he assaulted a third girl, also younger than 13 at the time, between February 2015 and June 2016, according to Kane County court records.

Jahnke has been held at the Kane County jail on $500,000 bail since his arrest in June 2016 on charges of felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

A grand jury indictment broadened the charges to nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said they might call three female victims and one former victim to testify should the case go to trial.

Details about Jahnke's previous sex-related case were not immediately available.

Jahnke is accused of assaulting the two other girls from August 2005 through August 2008 and from January 2005 through January 2009.

"Electronic surveillance was employed in connection with this case," prosecutors wrote in court filings. "People will rely on prior acts or convictions of the defendant of a similar nature for proof of knowledge, intent, motive, scheme or design, if applicable."

Defense attorney Brian Erwin unsuccessfully tried to have Jahnke's bail lowered last year.

"The case is in the pretrial stages. We've been in discussions with the state (on a possible resolution)," Erwin said.

Jahnke has a Jan. 27 court date.