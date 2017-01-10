Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/10/2017 1:58 PM

Former Wauconda firefighter dies after falling into Arizona canyon

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Micah Austin, formerly of Wauconda.

    Micah Austin, formerly of Wauconda.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

A former part-time Wauconda firefighter has died during a motorcycle ride in central Arizona.

Micah Austin, 43, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, died while riding in the Salt River Canyon. Gila County sheriff's police believe he got off his BMW motorcycle, slipped and fell 425 feet to his death.

His body was found by a drone in the canyon Jan. 2, a day after the motorcycle was discovered abandoned alongside a road, the Gila County sheriff's office said.

Autopsy results are not yet available.

A Texas native who later moved to Wauconda, Austin graduated from Wauconda High School in 1991. He worked for the Wauconda Fire Protection District between 1993 and 2000.

Austin moved to Arizona more than a year ago and had been working as a virtual design and construction engineer with Hensel Phelps Construction.

Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St. A private family gathering will follow.

Survivors include Austin's wife, his parents, three sisters and a grandmother.

Instead of flowers, contributions may be made in Austin's memory to the Backcountry Discovery Routes by calling (206) 383-6233 or visiting backcountrydiscoveryroutes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account