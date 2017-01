Authorities discover 3 bodies in Lake in the Hills home

Police are investigating the death of three people whose bodies were found Tuesday at a Lake in the Hills home.

Officials received a call at 2:55 p.m. of an unresponsive person at a home on Daybreak Drive, according to a news release.

The Huntley Fire Department responded and entered the home.

Officials believe the deaths are an isolated case and do not post a threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

