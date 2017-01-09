Des Plaines man pleads guilty to burglaries

A Des Plaines teenager charged with two counts of residential burglary has pleaded guilty, court records show.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Humberto Moran, 19, was sentenced to two years TASC probation. TASC -- which stands for Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities -- is an alternative to incarceration for nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems. Treatment is a condition of probation.

Cook County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 9600 block of North Greenwood Avenue near Des Plaines on Feb. 6, 2016. They arrived to find the suspect had fled. While at the scene, officers received another report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Golf Road.

They arrived at the second location and charged Moran after recovering from his possession items taken from the first burglary, authorities said.