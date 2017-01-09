Palatine man gets six years in prison for abusing toddler

A Palatine man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a toddler who attended his mother's home day care. Connor Noonan, 21, was sentenced to six years in prison. Additionally, Cook County Judge James Karahalios ordered Noonan to lifetime sex offender registration, which Karahalios noted "is going to haunt you for the rest of your life."

"This case is a terrible tragedy for everyone, first and foremost for the little girl," Karahalios said. "My heart goes out to her and her family."

According to prosecutors, the girl attended day care which Noonan's mother ran out of her home. They say Noonan, then about 17, abused the victim multiple times between December 2013 and June, 2013.

After the girl entered Kindergarten, she no longer attended day care, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Jaclyn Lantz. When the girl's mother informed her she would return to the home for a day in February, 2016, the girl cried and told her mother what Noonan had done, Lantz said.

Noonan expressed remorse and apologized to the victim, her family and his parents who were in court.

Karahalios acknowledged their pain.

"I can tell by your parents, that their lives have been destroyed by what happened," Karahalios said, pointing out that prosecutors asked for a longer term. As it is, Noonan -- who has no other criminal background -- must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

"As bitter a pill as this is for you and your parents to swallow," said Karahalios to Noonan, "it could have been far worse."