Round Lake Beach Mayor Richard Hill welcomes Lake County Clerk Carla Wyckoff and Deputy Clerk Debra Nieto to begin a new series of fireside chats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83. The monthly chats give residents an opportunity to learn more about their county and state representatives and share information. The meet and greet will be followed from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. by conversation between Hill and guests. Audience questions wrap up the event. There is no charge for admission and coffee and desserts are provided. Call (847) 201-9032 or visit www.villageofroundlakebeach.com/230/Cultural-Civic-Center or www.rlbciviccenter.com.
updated: 1/9/2017 6:22 PM
Fireside chat with Lake County clerk
