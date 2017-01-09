CompTIA buys AITP, plans to launch another group to help tech pros

Downers Grove-based CompTIA will buy Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based Association of Information Technology Professionals. This is the logo of the new organization, set to debut in late April or early May. COURTESY OF COMPTIA

Downers Grove-based CompTIA, a global technology association for 2,000 company members, announced Monday that it has acquired an association,

CompTIA acquired Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based Association of Information Technology Professionals, a volunteer staff. It has no employees. The association helps about 3,500 members with career development, education and other activities.

"This new CompTIA association is only the latest, and next logical step on our ongoing journey of helping create a skilled and proficient workforce," CompTIA CEO Todd Thibodeaux said in a statement.

CompTIA plans to use AITP as the basis of a new, separate organization called CompTIA AITP to help tech professionals worldwide further their careers. The new CompTIA AITP is expected to debut in late April or early May, said CompTIA spokesman Marc Brailov.

CompTIA has issued more than 2 million IT certifications to technology professionals worldwide, provides training and continuing education programs.

CompTIA, which has 212 employees, has hired a director for the new association, and will hire additional staff as needed. Comptia's staff will help support the new organization as well.

There is typically not an exchange of cash when not-for-profit organizations join forces. It is a transition of management and control where AITP's board of directors agreed to relinquish management to CompTIA's board of directors and become part of CompTIA. The deal closed on Nov. 1, said Nancy Hammervik, Comptia's executive vice president of industry relations.