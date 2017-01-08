Images: Icons of Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Beach, a lake community in the center of Lake County, is bustling with shopping centers while also tranquil as it surrounds the northern end of Round Lake.

The area was first settled in 1837 when Elijah U. Haines built a log cabin near Hainesville. On the 100 anniversary of that event, Round Lake Beach was incorporated in 1937.

Due to the Great Depression, L.B. Harris, a Chicago real estate developer, set out to promote and invest in the area in 1934 and promoted the year-round living possibilities offered in Round Lake Beach.

Due to demand for municipal services, like water and sewer, and improved roads, area residents sought to incorporate in January of 1937 because Round Lake was unwilling to annex the area.

John J. Lynch, president of the Round Lake Beach Community Club, was instrumental in the incorporation and became the temporary village president of Round Lake Beach until Hans Roeh was elected as the first Village President in April 1937.

Round Lake Beach is now home to 28,175 people covering over five square miles. It is the center of the Round Lake area providing shopping opportunities, a cultural center, and the entertainment amenities of the lake.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer A sign along Route 83 welcomes visitors as they enter Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Round Lake Beach residents Fabian Alvarado and Elizabeth Saavedra walk with their husky, Sultan, across a bridge near Beach Park.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The gazebo at Gateway Park in Round Lake Beach near Rollins Road.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The Village of Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center is a center for activities for the Round Lake Area throughout the year.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The village hall and police station in the village of Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Flags wave in the wind over the village hall and police station in the village of Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer An American flag flies near the water tower in Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer A figure in a car sits atop the Kristof's Entertainment Center in Round Lake Beach. The entertainment center offers mini golf, video gaming, bowling, go carts and batting cages.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The marquee of the Regal Cinemas 18 theater in Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer A gazebo outside of the Oak Hill supportive living community in Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Mighty Mouse sits on an elephant at the Fun Wash car wash along Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The lifeguard's chair on the beach at Beach Park in Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Renwood Golf Course on the south side of Round Lake Beach.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer A man goes ice fishing under the walking bridge at Beach Park in Round Lake Beach.