Master violinist leads performers Saturday at Elgin library

Violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, winner of the 2010 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, presented a master class Saturday at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

Musicians participating in the class included Ida Claude, a junior at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School; Ayumu Seiya, a freshman at St. Charles East High School; and the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra Maud Powell String Quartet, with Stella Childs, violin, St. Charles East High School; Leah Benrubi, violin, Chicago; Colin Priller, viola, Arlington Heights; and Ernesto Bañuelos, cello, Dundee Crown High School.

The master class is part of educational programming offered by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra during Classical Series concert weeks. It offers several free master classes and Listeners Clubs a year.

For more information, visit ElginSymphony. Org.