22-year prison term for Wheaton remote control theft

A Melrose Park man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing a universal television remote control from a Wheaton apartment complex common area.

A DuPage County jury convicted Eric Bramwell of burglary on Nov. 9 and the sentence was handed down this week.

Because of sentencing guidelines in relation to the defendant's past criminal history, Bramwell was eligible for Class X sentencing, or up to 30 years in prison.

On Aug. 1, 2015, Bramwell entered the common area of the Wheaton apartment complex at 121 Cross St., authorities said. Once inside, he stole the remote control for the television set in the common area and then fled.

While at the complex, however, Bramwell dropped a glove that later was recovered by Wheaton police.

Authorities were led to Bramwell when a match was made from DNA collected from the glove to the felon database. He was arrested Oct. 2, 2015, and has remained in custody at the DuPage County jail since.

At sentencing, prosecutors offered evidence that from 2014 through his arrest, Bramwell committed similar burglaries at other apartment complexes including stealing televisions off the wall. Those complexes are located in Wheaton, Lisle, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove and Oakbrook Terrace.

"(Bramwell's) illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted time and time again and expected to avoid the consequences."

Bramwell will be required to serve half his sentence before being eligible for parole.