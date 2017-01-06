Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/6/2017 6:21 PM

Batavia cops probe suspicious death of woman, 21

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Batavia police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman Friday morning and are looking for her husband.

Police and fire officials were called to the home on the 1100 block of Rye Court for a report of a 21-year-old woman not breathing, according to a news release from police.

The release did not name the woman. Calls to Batavia police Friday were not returned.

She was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, according to Kane County Coroner Rob Russell.

An autopsy was done Friday afternoon, but a cause of death won't be determined until toxicology tests are done, according to Russell.

He declined to release her name because her family had not been notified yet.

Police want to talk to a "person of interest" who is driving the woman's 2006 white Honda. It has an Illinois license plate Q388986.

