Fire destroys Ingleside home

A fire gutted a house Friday on the 25800 block of West Highpoint Road in Ingleside. One pet dog was killed. Courtesy of Courtnee McCarten

Fire destroyed an Ingleside home Friday morning, displacing a family of four and killing a dog.

Firefighters battled not only the blaze but also freezing temperatures that affected both personnel and equipment.

Fox Lake Fire Protection District acting Battalion Chief Brent Connelly said that shortly before noon, firefighters received a report of a fire at rental home on the 25800 block of West Highpoint Road. The residents were not home.

Companies from Antioch, Lake Villa, McHenry, Wauconda, Round Lake, Grayslake and the Countryside and Newport Township fire protection districts responded.

Water had to be hauled to the scene. The extreme cold caused some equipment to freeze, Connelly said.

"It took an extensive amount of water to put the fire out," he said.

Two dogs were in the house, but only one survived. There might have been cats inside the house as well.

The fire was put out around 2:30 p.m. Crews were on the scene for an additional two hours.

"It was a tough fire," Connelly said. "There was quite a bit of damage already. It was definitely a stubborn fire to control."

Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to a four-car garage, but the home is a total loss. Damage is estimated at $150,000 to $175,000.

The fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.