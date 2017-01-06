Suspect in murder shot on Metra train in Deerfield dies, officials say

A suspect in a murder in Evergreen Park who was in a shootout with police on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield Friday night has died, ABC7 Chicago was reporting Saturday morning.

Agents with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force chased a suspect onto the train at the Lake-Cook Road Station at about 10:30 p.m. and then one or more of those agents opened fire, a Metra spokesperson told ABC7.

Eyewitnesses told ABC7 that as many as three people were taken away by ambulance, but officials said only one person was shot.

Police said the man was a suspect in the shooting David Murrell, 34, inside an SUV in the parking lot of a Walgreens in the 8700 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

A Metra spokesperson said Metra police were not involved in the shooting and that no Metra employees or passengers were hurt.

The train was headed from Chicago to Fox Lake. Passengers evacuated the train, some receiving rides home and others waiting for a time at a nearby Home Depot. The train had about 40 passengers at the time of the shooting.

Train service on the Metra Milwaukee North line from Chicago to Fox Lake was expected to resume in the early morning hours, Metra confirmed around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Service to Chicago had already resumed by then.

Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.